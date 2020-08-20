More than 45 migrants, including several children, have died off the coast of Libya, says the UN refugee council.

This year, over 17,000 people have arrived in Italy and Malta by boat from Libya and Tunisia, a threefold increase compared to 2019, according to the UNHCR.

The boat, which was carrying more than 80 refugees, capsized after the engine exploded. More than 30 survivors, mainly from Senegal, Mali, Chad and Ghana, were rescued by local fishermen, but the deaths marked the deadliest episode for refugees leaving Libya this year.

While experts are unsure of what has caused the rise in migrants seeking to make the dangerous crossing, one explanation could be the ongoing conflict in Libya which has seen an intensification since the beginning of this year.

The attempt by the renegade warlord Khalifa Haftar in January to topple the UN-recognised government resulted in thousands of migrants being displaced.

Even as Haftar’s forces have been pushed back they left behind significant amounts of explosives and hidden mines likely forcing many to attempt the dangerous journey to Italy or Malta.

When the pandemic struck Libya, in addition to the increased conflict, it resulted in higher food insecurity which has left vulnerable populations, in particular, migrants in dire need of food assistance.

These factors are likely pushing migrants to seek safety.

The UNHCR urged Mediterranean nations “to strengthen the current search and rescue capacity to respond to distress calls.”

So far this year, the Libyan state has rescued more than 7,000 people, returning them back to the country.

The UNHCR estimates that at least 302 migrants have died making the crossing, however, the number of dead is believed to be much higher.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, under the guise of public health, some European nations have implemented policies that have reinforced the hostile climate towards migrant arrivals.