North Korea will hold a rare ruling party congress in January where leader Kim Jong-un will announce a new five-year plan to develop the country's dismal economy ravaged by US-led sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic.

State media said on Thursday the plans were confirmed during a plenary meeting of the Workers' Party's decision-making Central Committee where Kim acknowledged economic shortcomings caused by "unexpected and inevitable challenges in various aspects and the situation in the region surrounding the Korean Peninsula."

The report by Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) didn't directly mention nuclear diplomacy with the United States, which has stalled over disagreements in exchanging sanctions relief and denuclearisation steps.

The Workers' Party last convened for a full congress in 2016, which was its first in 36 years, where Kim announced his initial five-year national development plan, which included goals for improving power supply and increasing agricultural and manufacturing production.

Kim in December had declared a "frontal breakthrough" against sanctions while urging his nation to stay resilient in the struggle for economic self-reliance.

But experts say the Covid-19 crisis has clearly derailed some of Kim's major economic goals after North Korea imposed a lockdown that significantly reduced trade with China — its major ally and economic lifeline — and likely hampered its ability to mobilise its workforce.

'Strategic and tactical policies'

The party's meeting said the North's economy has "not improved in the face of the sustaining severe internal and external situations and unexpected manifold challenges" and that development goals have been "seriously delayed and the people’s living standard (has) not been improved remarkably."

The party’s congress in January will "set forth a correct line of struggle and strategic and tactical policies" after reviewing the experience of the last five years, it said in a statement published on KCNA.

It's also possible Kim could use the party congress, which would take place after the US presidential election in November, to announce a new foreign policy approach toward the United States and rival South Korea.