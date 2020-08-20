When we started filming ‘A Place Called Pakistan’, I don’t think we realised that we were about to witness a whole world in a single country. I had been living in Pakistan for a few months, observing and learning, but it was only while filming ‘A Place Called Pakistan’ that the crew and I were plunged into one of the greatest challenges of travel filmmaking: how to summarise an entire country into a six-episode series?

The further along we went, crossing the country from North to South, reaching all of its borders, meeting people of diverse cultures and religions, the more we realised that there’s so much more to Pakistan than what you might find reported in most mass media.

The first surprise was Karachi: the former capital, and currently the largest city in the country with over 20 million inhabitants. As you will see in episode 1, it is so much more than that. This city has countless stories and one of the most independent, resilient creative communities of any city I have visited. My favourite moments from the Karachi shoot were hanging out with a local hip hop crew, and participating in a spontaneous boxing match at an all-girls’ boxing club.

From Karachi, we headed north towards the undisputed cultural capital of Pakistan: Lahore. Although it is now a busy modern city, it still exudes the charm of bygone eras, with ornate mosques and palaces dating back to the Mughal times. After a whirlwind tour of the city, we got to listen to the inspiring story of one of the world’s last remaining players of the intricate instrument, the sarangi, who did not let his disability prevent him from achieving his musical dreams. To finish off our tour, we hitched a ride with Pakistan’s famous ‘Motorcycle Girl’, Zenith Irfan, and rode up to the Indian border for an unforgettable flag lowering ceremony.