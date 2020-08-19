Turkey has said it's in talks with Russia, Germany and China about conducting Phase 3 trials for coronavirus vaccines developed in those countries.

Germany and China have applied to conduct the Phase 3 trials in Turkey and have presented pre-clinical trial results, while Ankara wants to see pre-clinical results from Russia before the trials, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference in Ankara, he said there were 13 vaccines being developed in Turkey, three of which have gone beyond the animal testing phase.

