TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey in talks with Germany, China, Russia over Covid-19 vaccine trials
Germany and China have applied to conduct Phase 3 trials of the coronavirus vaccines in Turkey, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca says.
Turkey in talks with Germany, China, Russia over Covid-19 vaccine trials
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus, walk in a public garden, in Ankara, Turkey. August 17, 2020. / AP
By Sara Hassan
August 19, 2020

Turkey has said it's in talks with Russia, Germany and China about conducting Phase 3 trials for coronavirus vaccines developed in those countries.

Germany and China have applied to conduct the Phase 3 trials in Turkey and have presented pre-clinical trial results, while Ankara wants to see pre-clinical results from Russia before the trials, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference in Ankara, he said there were 13 vaccines being developed in Turkey, three of which have gone beyond the animal testing phase.

READ MORE: Turkey’s success against Covid-19 lies behind its 2019 "pandemic plan"

RECOMMENDED

New cases on the rise

Turkey's coronavirus cases have been on the rise in recent weeks. On Wednesday, Turkey recorded 1,303 cases, the highest daily level since the end of June, according to official data.

A total of 253,108 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the country. The number of those who have recovered stood at 233,915 as of Wednesday, while 6,039 have died.

Turkey mostly lifted a partial lockdown on June 1. For three weeks last month, new cases had hovered just under 1,000.

Ankara recently imposed fines for those who do not wear masks and maintain social distancing in public.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk