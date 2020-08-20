Kamala Harris has accepted the Democratic nomination for US vice president, making history as the first Black woman on a major party's White House ticket, with an appeal for national unity against US President Donald Trump's deadly "failure of leadership."

The 55-year-old California senator ran unsuccessfully in the Democratic presidential primary, dropping out months before the first votes were cast.

Joe Biden emerged on top of the once-crowded primary field, clinching the nomination and tapping Harris as his running mate last week.

By joining the party's ticket, Harris also becomes just the third woman and first Black American to seek the vice presidency. She is a daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants.

On the third night of the Democratic National Convention (or DNC), she accused Trump of turning "our tragedies into political weapons" and called on Americans to vote for Joe Biden, "a president who will bring all of us together."

"Donald Trump's failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods," she said. "We're at an inflection point."

If Biden defeats Trump on November 3, she would likewise become the first female vice president in US history.

Obama attacks Trump

Harris closed a night in which some of the most prominent Democrats outlined – in remarkably frank terms – their views of the consequences of a Trump re-election.

America's first Black president Barack Obama, speaking from Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, warned that American democracy was at risk of faltering.

Hillary Clinton, the party's 2016 nominee, said lives are at stake in an election being conduct against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

Obama said that on handing over the White House to Trump in 2017, he thought the Republican "might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care."

"But he never did," Obama said.