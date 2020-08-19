Just as it turned away the 1920 Treaty of Sevres — meant to box in and hold back the Turkish nation — Turkey will make the same efforts to restrict other powers from energy resources near its shores, the country’s president has vowed.

"Just as it rejected the Treaty of Sevres 100 years ago, Turkey will not bow down to the modern Sevres being pushed on it in the eastern Mediterranean," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in the Turkish capital Ankara on Wednesday.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Turkey's first, fully integrated solar panel manufacturing firm, Erdogan underlined no colonial power can deprive Turkey of the energy resources said to exist in the region.

He also said that he would deliver the Turkish nation big news on Friday.

Turkey has charged Greece, France, Egypt, and other countries with trying to illegally deprive it of Mediterranean energy resources and box it in, even though it has the largest coastline on the sea of any country.

In the wake of World War I, the Turkish War of Independence pushed back Sevres, a pact meant to liquidate the Ottoman Empire and all but abolish Turkish sovereignty, in favour of the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne.