Born amid the Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon, Hezbollah is the world’s most powerful non-state actor. In May 2000, Hezbollah defeated Israel militarily, an achievement which Arab armies have only dreamt of since 1948.

Nonetheless, Hezbollah is controversial in the Middle East. There is hatred for the Shia organisation on the part of numerous Arab regimes which have joined forces with the United States and Israel against it.

Indeed, in 2016 the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) officially designated Hezbollah a terrorist organisation.

For years, most Arab Gulf states have been moving closer to Israel. Earlier this month, the UAE formalised diplomatic relations with Tel Aviv and Bahrain is expected to do so soon too. This trend has been a result of many issues in the region which leave Israel and most GCC members sharing threat perceptions.

To be sure, Hezbollah’s position in the Middle East is one of these multiple factors bringing some Arab Gulf monarchies closer to Israel.

Hezbollah in the Gulf

It is not merely Hezbollah’s power in Lebanon that unsettles GCC states. The Iranian-backed organization’s offshoots in other countries, including Iraq and some Arab Gulf sheikdoms, have always worried GCC governments.

In fact, shortly after the group’s formation in Lebanon during the 1980s, rulers of Arab Gulf monarchies have accused Hezbollah-affiliated factions of carrying out acts of terrorism in the Arabian Peninsula. Today, many of these accusations continue.

Bahrain is an example of a GCC member with internal socioeconomic and sectarian problems which have opened up the country to alleged interference from Hezbollah.

Manama first designated Hezbollah a “terrorist organisation” to “protect Bahrain’s security and stability from Hezbollah’s threats,” according to Bahraini MP Adil al Asoumi.

Bahraini officials were quick to blame Hezbollah for the unrest that shook the archipelago kingdom in 2011. Officials in Manama are not alone in making these claims. According to the Combatting Terrorism Center at West Point, Hezbollah has been training Bahraini Shia militants to carry out terrorist attacks within the country.

In Saudi Arabia’s oil-rich Eastern Province, where the majority of the kingdom’s Shia citizens reside, there is also a history of Hezbollah-affiliated groups carrying out operations.

Although Shia militancy in this part of Saudi Arabia appears to have drastically cooled down in recent years due to a host of factors, the activities of certain Shia groups in the 1980s framed Saudi government narratives about the perceived Hezbollah threat to the oil-rich country.

The Gulf’s Qatar rift

Since the siege of Qatar began in mid-2017, the blockading states have pushed a narrative about Doha sponsoring Hezbollah. The Qatar News Agency (QNA) hack of May 2017 attempted to make Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim appear sympathetic to Hezbollah.

Soon after Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE severed diplomatic and economic ties with Doha, media outlets in these Arab countries published articles which accused Qatar of backing the Iranian-backed organisation.

Eleven days after the blockade began, Manuel Almeida wrote an article for Arab News which accused Doha of supporting the Lebanese organisation.

Two months later, a piece by Salman Aldosary for Asharq Al-Awsat, which was about the Iranian-Qatari “alliance”, stated that Doha was cooperating with Hezbollah. During this time there were scores of other accusations levied against Qatar which rested on this narrative that Doha’s regional foreign policy was pro-Iran/pro-Hezbollah.

These claims did not begin in 2017. Years before the blockade, Emirati and Saudi outlets started pushing this narrative. For example, in February 2014, just one month before the first GCC crisis, Al Arabiya published a piece making similar allegations. “Following the assassination of former Lebanese premier Rafiq Hariri, Qatar had an opinion different from all Arab countries. It supported the parties of political Islam rather than the March 14 coalition. This led Qatar to side with the Syrian-Iranian axis in Lebanon and the region.”