Mired in an active insurgency since 2012, something that has also made it a focus of international attention, the Malian President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, announced his resignation on Tuesday just hours after a military mutiny in which soldiers detained the president and his government.

Speaking on TV announcing his resignation on state television, President Keita said, “I want no blood to be spilled to keep me in power."

The crisis threatens to plunge the country further into chaos.

It has been almost eight years since a rebellion in Northern Mali almost led to the breakup of the country, and five years since a tenuous peace agreement was signed - yet recent events have demonstrated that Mali is far from stability.

Here are some of the key events that have taken place in Mali in recent years.

January 2012: A rebellion breaks out in northern Mali between a newly founded organisation named the National Movement for the Liberation of Azawad (MNLA) and the Malian military. Azawad is the name given to Northern Mali by the Tuareg people who reside in the region.

The region unilaterally declares impedance, but it is never recognised. A hardline Islamically orientated group, Ansar Dine, also takes advantage of the chaotic situation in order to exert control over the region in cooperation with MNLA.

March 2012: A military-led coup by Captain Amadou Sanogo overthrows President Amadou Toumani Tour. Sanogo cites the government’s mismanagement of the rebellion in northern Mali and goes on to suspend the constitution shortly before elections are meant to be held.

Within ten days of taking over, however, Sanogo’s rule results in the country’s major regional capitals of Kidal, Gao, and Timbuktu being taken over by rebels.

The events are described as a “spectacular own-goal” for Sanogo with Tuareg rebels holding more than two-thirds of the country under their control.

April 2012: The MNLA rebels soon declare a new state called Azawad. It receives no international recognition.

The announcement by the MNLA, however, results in fissures within the wider coalition of forces, in particular with Ansar Dine, which also purportedly had contacts with Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM).

Ansar Dine object to a new state being established, preferring that the whole of Mali be brought into line with Islamic law. They quickly gain the upper hand over the MNLA.

April 24, 2012: The military coup by Captain Amadou Sanogo, which overthrew President Amadou Toumani Tour, is reversed and a compromise deal is reached.

A civilian, by the name of Dioncounda Traore, is appointed as interim president for one year in order to get the country back on track and prepare for an election.

December 2012: The UN Security Council (UNSC) is increasingly worried about the breakdown of order in Mali.

France, the former colonial power in the region, pushes for action and the deployment of soldiers from the regional block known as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).