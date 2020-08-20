Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko has threatened to bring criminal charges against opposition leaders and called on his security services to be tougher on demonstrators – a possible harbinger of a renewed crackdown on the peaceful protests challenging the extension of his 26-year rule.

Lukashenko also accused the West of fomenting the unrest as he sought to consolidate his grip on power amid widening demonstrations.

Lukashenko spoke as the European Union rejected the official results of the August 9 vote that kept him in office and expressed solidarity with protesters. The EU said it's preparing sanctions against Belarusian officials responsible for the brutal post-election police actions.

During the first four days of protests, police detained almost 7,000 people and injured hundreds with rubber bullets, stun grenades and clubs. At least three protesters died.

The crackdown stirred broad outrage and helped bolster the protesters' ranks. On Sunday, an estimated 200,000 people rallied around the Belarusian capital's main square. The huge crowds forced the authorities to back off, and police refrained from interfering with demonstrations over the last five days.

But faced with a widening strike that engulfed the country's biggest industrial plants, police moved again on Tuesday to disperse some protests. Officers briefly detained about 50 demonstrators who gathered outside the Minsk Tractor Factory to support its workers, who have been on strike since Monday, according to Sergei Dylevsky, leader of the factory’s strike committee.

“People are on strike demanding Lukashenko’s resignation, and authorities respond with batons and riot police,” Dylevsky said. “Lukashenko is not changing.”

The Interior Ministry said police dispersed demonstrators who were hampering factory workers' passage and detained two of them for taking part in an unsanctioned demonstration.

Police also blocked all entrances to the Janka Kupala National Theater in Minsk, where the troupe on Tuesday gave notice en masse after its director, Pavel Latushko, was fired for siding with protesters. Actors who arrived at the theater on Wednesday morning were not allowed in.

Coordination Council calls for new vote

“It’s unprecedented that in the 21st century law enforcement is deployed to a cultural institution. The situation speaks for itself,” said Latushko, a former culture minister and diplomat, who joined the opposition's Coordination Council.

After the council's first meeting on Wednesday, members said they would focus on launching talks with the government on the transition of power. “We are ready for dialogue,” Latushko said.

The council called for a new presidential vote organised by newly formed election commissions and demanded an investigation into the crackdown on protests and compensation for the victims.

“Only a new election can solve the crisis,” leading council member Maria Kolesnikova said.