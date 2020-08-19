Following the controversial announcement that the UAE and Israel would begin to normalise relations, the League of Arab States and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) were conspicuous in their silence.

The Arab League was set up in 1945 to safeguard Arab sovereignty and independence, while in 1969 the OIC was formed to represent "the collective voice of the Muslim world" on the back of an attempt to burn the Al Aqsa mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

Neither organisation, however, felt they had anything to say on what the consequences of normalisation between the UAE and Israel would have on a future Palestinian state, nor its implications for the wider Muslim world.

"The OIC is a function of its member states,” said Dr Usaama al Azami, a British academic and a lecturer in Islamic Studies at Oxford University.

“With Saudi Arabia behind much of the funding and hosting the headquarters and given that the current secretary-general is a Saudi, there are likely severe limitations on what this ostensibly multi-lateral organisation can say,” he added speaking to TRT World.

TRT World attempted to get in touch with the OIC, speaking to several insiders. They all refused to give a comment on the record but directed TRT to its website instead. There also has been no commentary on its social media outlets.

The OIC, composed of 57 member states, with a collective population of over 1.8 billion Muslims, has been described as a hegemonic tool of Saudi Arabia through which it has been able to shape the agenda of the organisation in the last several decades.

Member states have been described as being submissive in the face of Saudi financial power. The Kingdom’s perceived legitimacy around the Muslim world has “provided the Kingdom carte blanche to claim the leadership role of the organisation.”

On paper, the OIC has great potential to bring Muslim countries together to resolve some of the most common problems afflicting them. After the UN, the OIC is the largest multilateral organisation in the world. In practice, though, it has often been left wanting.

Saeb Erekat, secretary of the Palestinian Liberation Organisation’s Executive Committee asked why the Arab Leauge and the OIC have not yet met following the decision by the UAE and Israel.

“I am sure that these organisations have been dissolved and this will become clear soon,” he said, adding: “If the Secretaries of the Arab League and the OIC are not able to defend the decisions of their organisations, why do they remain?”

Not fit for purpose