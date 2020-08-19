The World Trade Organization's Goods Trade Barometer, a real-time trend gauge for trade, has confirmed a steep drop in trade.

The WTO said on Wednesday its goods trade barometer hit a record low, suggesting global merchandise trade registered a historic fall in the second quarter of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic raged.

"Additional indicators point to partial upticks in world trade and output in the third quarter, but the strength of any such recovery remains highly uncertain: an L-shaped, rather than V-shaped, trajectory cannot be ruled out," the WTO said on its website.

The barometer reading of 84.5 was down 18.6 points from the year-ago period. In normal times, it anticipates changes in the trajectory of trade by a few months, but volatility triggered by the pandemic has reduced its predictive value.

"This reading –– the lowest on record in data going back to 2007, and on par with the nadir of the 2008-09 financial crisis –– is broadly consistent with WTO statistics issued in June, which estimated an 18.5 percent decline in merchandise trade in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the same period last year," the WTO said.