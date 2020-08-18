WORLD
3 MIN READ
Haftar's blockade on Libya's oil production lifted
Oil production almost came to a standstill in Libya after pro-Haftar militants shut down oil facilities in eastern parts of the country in January to squeeze resources of the UN-recognised government in Tripoli.
Haftar's blockade on Libya's oil production lifted
A member of the Petroleum Facilities Guard is seen at the entrance of Azzawiyah Oil Refinery, in Zawiyah west of Tripoli, Libya July 23, 2020. / Reuters Archive
By Sara Hassan
August 18, 2020

Libya’s Petroleum Facilities Guards has announced that the blockade on oil production in the country imposed by renegade warlord Khalifa Haftar has been lifted after months.

“Haftar gave the order to reopen the ports and facilities in order to end the problems experienced by Libyans in many areas of life and to protect the infrastructure of the oil production and export facilities,” head of the Haftar-allied Petroleum Facilities Guards militant group, Naji al Maghribi said on Tuesday.

Oil production has almost come to a standstill in Libya after pro-Haftar militants shut down oil facilities in eastern parts of the country in January to squeeze resources of the UN-recognised government in Tripoli.

READ MORE: Africa holds 'silence the guns' summit as new conflicts grow

Libya largest African oil producer

RECOMMENDED

Libya, with the largest oil reserves in Africa, can produce 1.2 million barrels of crude oil per day. But production has fallen below 100,000 barrels a day due to interruptions by the pro-Haftar militias over the past seven months.

Libya has been mired in strife since the ouster of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The new government was founded four years later in 2015 under a UN-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement have so far failed due to a military offensive by Haftar.

Since April 2019, Haftar's militias have launched attacks on Tripoli and other parts of northwestern Libya, resulting in more than 1,000 deaths, including civilians

Supported by Turkey, UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) forces scored important victories in June, regaining control of the northwest and driving out militias loyal to Haftar.

Haftar has the support of the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia while the GNA is backed by Turkey and Qatar.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'