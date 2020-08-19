Coup leaders in Mali have faced a wave of international pressure, a day after they forced out a president weakened by months of mass protests.

The chorus of disapproval was led by the United Nations, United States, African Union and European Union on Wednesday, all demanding that the military leaders release President Boubacar Keita, Prime Minister Boubou Cisse and other officials taken captive on Tuesday.

Keita, pressed by months of protests over economic stagnation, corruption and a brutal insurgency, said in a televised address that the military leaders had given him no choice but to resign.

Jubilant crowds had cheered the rebels on Tuesday as they arrived in the capital Bamako.

However, there were few obvious traces of the previous day's drama on Bamako's streets on Wednesday, troops had not been deployed en masse despite the coup leaders announcing a night-time curfew.

Army officer Colonel Assimi Goita announced himself on Wednesday as the coup leader.

READ MORE:Mali mutineers pledge elections after unseating Keita in coup

Emergency talks

UN Security Council urged mutineers in Mali to immediately release detained officials, including the country's president, and "return to their barracks without delay."

The 15 members also "underlined the urgent need to restore rule of law and to move towards the return to constitutional order," according to a Council statement.

Both France and Germany backed the mediation of West African countries, but an effort by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) last month to broker a unity government fell flat after the opposition rejected it.

The current chairman of the African Union (AU), South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, called for the "immediate return to civilian rule and for the military to return to their barracks" and the EU's Charles Michel said all prisoners should be freed immediately.

"The freedom and safety of detained government officials and their families must be ensured," said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

'Take responsibility'

Malian Air Force deputy chief of staff Ismael Wague said he and his fellow officers had "decided to take responsibility in front of the people and of history."

There were no reports of casualties during the military takeover but the coup leaders announced a curfew and border closures, in effect sealing off the country.

They took Keita into custody and were holding him at the Kati military base, an ironic twist as the facility was also the site of the 2012 coup that brought him to power.