Netanyahu on Tuesday said he would oppose the sale of advanced American F-35 warplanes to the United Arab Emirates despite last week's historic deal establishing formal diplomatic ties between the two Mideast nations.

Netanyahu issued his statement after an Israeli newspaper reported that last week’s US-brokered agreement included language to supply the Arab Gulf nation with advanced weapons systems.

This comes as Israel's Mossad spy agency chief Yossi Cohen visits the UAE for security talks, Emirati state media reported on Tuesday, only days after the countries agreed to establish diplomatic ties.

The head of Israel's foreign intelligence service discussed "cooperation in the fields of security" with the UAE's national security adviser, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi, reported the official WAM news agency.

The Yediot Ahronot daily had reported, citing American and Emirati sources, that Israeli acquiescence had clinched the deal for the Emiratis. Furthermore, it reported that Netanyahu had made the deal behind the back of the Israeli defence establishment and kept Defence Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, both former military chiefs, in the dark about it.

In a statement, Netanyahu's office said the prime minister has opposed the sale of F-35s and other advanced weapons to any country in the Middle East, including Arab countries that have peace agreements with Israel.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu has repeatedly expressed this position to the American administration and it has not changed,” it said. “The peace agreement with the United Arab Emirates does not include any reference to arms sales and the US has made it clear that it will always take strict care to maintain Israel’s qualitative edge.”

