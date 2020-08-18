More factory workers in Belarus have joined a growing strike, turning up pressure on the country's authoritarian leader to step down after winning an election they say was rigged.

Workers at more state-controlled companies and factories took part in the strike that began the day before and has encompassed several truck and tractor factories, a huge potash factory that accounts for a fifth of the world’s potash fertiliser output and is the nation’s top cash earner, state television and the country's most prominent theatre.

The widening strikes come on the 10th straight day of unprecedented mass protests against election results that handed President Alexander Lukashenko his sixth term with 80 percent of the vote.

The mass protests that drew hundreds of thousands of people have continued despite a brutal response from the police, who in the first four days of demonstrations detained almost 7,000 people and injured hundreds with rubber bullets, stun grenades and clubs. At least two protesters died.

“The authorities should understand that they are losing control. Only Lukashenko's resignation and punishment of those in charge of rigging and beatings (of protesters) can calm us down," head of an independent miners' union Yuri Zakharov said on Tuesday.

“The people said their ‘no’ to Lukashenko, and we will not back down. The strike will continue and grow until he steps down.”

Lukashenko on Monday dismissed the strikes as insignificant and said he will not cave in to pressure, but appeared nervous as dissent grew. On Tuesday, reports emerged of factory managers pressuring workers to end the strike by threatening them with dismissal.

Ambassador to Slovakia resigns

Also on Tuesday, the Belarusian ambassador to Slovakia, Igor Leshchenya, handed in his resignation after coming out with a statement in support of the protests.

In a video released on Saturday, Leshchenya expressed “solidarity with those who came out on the streets of Belarusian cities with peaceful marches so that their voice could be heard”. The first top government official to support the protests against Lukashenko, Leshchenya said in an interview on Tuesday that resigning after that was “a logical move”.

Lithuanian lawmakers vote for sanctions

Lithuania’s parliament voted for economic sanctions against neighbouring Belarus on Tuesday, saying the presidential election there mustn't be internationally recognised.

“We are sending a strong message to the world today,” Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said after lawmakers approved the sanctions on a 120-0 vote with two abstentions. Nineteen of the 141 parliament members were absent.

The document adopted by lawmakers in the Seimas, Lithuania's national legislature, also calls for an international rejection of the legitimacy of Lukashenko's reelection.

Further details on the economic sanctions weren't immediately available.

Accused of trying to 'seize power'

On Monday, the opposition's Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who is currently taking refuge in Lithuania, announced she was ready to act as a national leader to facilitate a new election. Her top ally, Maria Kolesnikova, said Tuesday a “coordination council” is being formed to represent the people and negotiate the transition of power.

