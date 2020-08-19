School closures were among the most visible – and controversial – decisions taken by governments around the world in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to UNESCO, the education of nearly 1.6 billion pupils in 190 countries was affected, or close to 90 percent of the world’s school-age children.

Some experts described it as a “social crisis in the making”.

There was much debate over the exact role that school closures have played in containing the overall spread of the virus, not to mention the economic and social costs associated with it.

While many countries such as China, France, Germany and the UK began to reopen some schools between May and June and others targeting September, many do not have a clear timetable for return to full-time instruction.

Whether it’s safe to reopen schools is a different calculation altogether; it must weigh the risks to society at large, to children’s education, and to the economy.

While the virus appears to rarely cause severe symptoms in children, it is possible that they play an important role in transmission.

After most schools shut their doors in March, we are now beginning to get an idea of the impact prolonged school closures have had on children, as well as their parents.

Long term concerns

The consequences for intellectual development is not encouraging.

Evidence suggests children who regularly miss school perform less well in exams. Short-term closures have shown to negatively impact learning outcomes, unsurprising when you consider documented educational regress exhibited during lengthy summer school holidays.

Studies on the aftereffects of natural disasters can also provide us with useful insight on children’s education and mental health outcomes.

One challenge is to identify how much learning loss can be attributed to schools being closed, and how much is due to other factors like trauma. There is just not enough data on extended disruptions – even after disasters, as children typically resumed learning again within a few weeks.

All things considered, Covid-19 is an unparalleled case study.

If children – many of whom have spent more than 20 weeks in a row away from school – don’t return back to education soon, the side-effects could be compounding. Given that time spent in education shapes adult IQ, a long layoff could result in a serious lifelong impact on children’s cognitive ability.

Disasters can be destructive in other ways. Apart from being an unprecedented health crisis, the virus has struck a punishing blow upon the global economy and left millions of people – and parents – unemployed.

Children are acutely perceptive of parents’ and carers’ worries and seem likely to absorb some of this angst; signs that the pandemic has caused high levels of anxiety among children is a worrying trend.

Invariably, such societal and financial shocks have taken a toll on mental health.