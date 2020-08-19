The EU has rejected the result of the disputed Belarus election, saying President Alexander Lukashenko's victory was neither free nor fair, and warned fresh sanctions against his government were imminent.

After an emergency video summit, EU Council President Charles Michel told the people of Belarus the bloc stood "by your side" as unprecedented protests against strongman Lukashenko entered an 11th day.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for national dialogue in Belarus - including Lukashenko, who has ruled for 26 years - to find a peaceful way out of the crisis.

The EU has been working on a new round of sanctions against Belarus, targeting those involved in allegedly fixing the August 9 vote and in the bloody repression of protests, which have shaken Lukashenko's grip on the ex-Soviet republic as never before.

Michel said this would lead "shortly" to "a substantial number of individuals responsible for violence, repression and election fraud" being hit with EU travel bans and asset freezes.

"These elections were neither free nor fair and did not meet international standards. We don't recognise the results presented by the Belarus authorities," Michel told reporters.

"The people of Belarus deserve better. They deserve the democratic right to choose their leaders and shape the future."

Call for dialogue

Michel, along with Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, all held telephone talks with Lukashenko's close ally Russia to push for dialogue to end the crisis peacefully.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that his country could intervene in the crisis and this week warned against "unacceptable" foreign interference in Belarus or pressure on its leadership.

Merkel told reporters in Berlin "there is no doubt that there were massive rule violations in the election" and said the people of Belarus - sometimes described as "Europe's last dictatorship" - must have the right to choose their future.

"The people in Belarus know what they want… that's why we want an independent path for Belarus where the political conditions are decided by the country itself," she said.

She also revealed that Lukashenko had rebuffed her offer of a phone call. "Mr Lukashenko rejected the telephone call, which I regret. You can only mediate when you are in touch with all sides."

'Violence has to stop'

“Our message is clear. Violence has to stop and a peaceful and inclusive dialogue has to be launched. The leadership of Belarus must reflect the will of the people,” Michel tweeted on Wednesday, minutes after the summit he is chairing got underway.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, also tweeted: “The people of Belarus have the right to a result that accurately reflects their vote. The EU, including the Netherlands, can't accept the results of these elections.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said there was no need for outside mediation over the unrest in Belarus and accused foreign powers of using the crisis to interfere in Belarus.

Lavrov said on Wednesday the statements by European Union countries were driven by geopolitics and that he hoped the Belarusian opposition would be ready to enter into talks with the authorities in Belarus.

'Fraudulent elections'

The Russian top diplomat's statement came after Belarusian presidential challenger Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya urged European Union leaders not to recognise what she called fraudulent election results, saying longtime leader Lukashenko had lost all legitimacy.

Tsikhanouskaya was speaking from exile in neighbouring Lithuania before the emergency EU summit.

Tsikhanouskaya said she was the rightful winner of the election and wants new elections to be held under some kind of international supervision.

"I call on you not to recognise these fraudulent elections," Tsikhanouskaya said, speaking in English in a video address. "Mr Lukashenko has lost all legitimacy in the eyes of our nation and the world."

The results of the August 9 polls handed Lukashenko his sixth term with 80 percent of the vote, while the opposition candidate with the most support received 10 percent.

Wave of strikes

Lukashenko ordered his police on Wednesday to put down protests in the capital Minsk, signalling an escalation after a week and a half of mass demonstrations against his rule.