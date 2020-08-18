WORLD
4 MIN READ
Will Israel open up its weapons industry to the UAE?
Establishing close military and commercial ties would give Abu Dhabi access to Israel’s sophisticated drone arsenal, but a security relationship has long existed.
Will Israel open up its weapons industry to the UAE?
An Iron Dome defence system, installed on a Sa'ar 5 Lahav Class corvette of the Israeli Navy, in the northern port of Haifa, Israel, Feb. 12, 2019. The Iron Dome is designed to intercept and destroy incoming short-range rockets and artillery shells. (Jack Guez/POOL via AP) / AP
By Shafik Mandhai
August 18, 2020

Abu Dhabi’s newly established relationship with Israel could provide it with a new weapons supplier.

With officials from both sides holding their cards close to their chest over the nature of their future relationship, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed optimism about the possibilities of a trade relationship.

The hard-right Likud party leader wants commercial flights open as soon as possible, even stating such flights may cross Saudi territory - a country which has not yet recognised Israel but seems likely to do so.

Israel’s new alliances with Arab states comes despite its own occupation of Palestinian land, which it has expressly stated that it does not intend to relinquish.

Nevertheless the benefits of a relationship with the Israelis was too much of a temptation for the UAE’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed to resist despite his country’s nominal demands for Palestinian sovereignty and rights.

Clandestine customer

One new area MBZ could be hoping to build a presence in is Israel’s sophisticated arms industry.

Both the UAE and Saudi Arabia have expressed an interest in Israel’s renowned Iron Dome anti-missile system in the face of threats from Iran and its proxies.

Abu Dhabi is reported to have already purchased Israeli drones to aid the hapless Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar, who having failed to take the capital Tripoli, is on the retreat in the face of the country’s legitimate government, which is backed by Turkish-made drones.

RECOMMENDED

Israeli companies have also sold the UAE spyware that has been used by the country’s totalitarian rulers to target leaders of rival states, such as Qatar, and Emirati dissidents inside and outside the country.

Weapons procured from Israel would also have the added benefit of not coming with human rights requirements attached.

While the US benefits from the overwhelming majority of the UAE’s $23 billion in arms spending a year, technically at least, it bears ultimately responsibility for how they are used. American lawmakers are therefore concerned that US supplied weapons will be used against civilians in Yemen, for example.

The new trade relationships would not come without caveats. As a Haaretz analysis piece points out, by buying arms from the Israelis, American arms manufacturers stand to lose out from increased competition in what was once a market in which they enjoyed near exclusivity.

Any illusions that the UAE might have that friendly ties with Israel would lead to a child in a sweetshop type situation might also prove premature.

Netanyahu immediately contradicted the Emirati claim that the deal would include halting the annexation of the West Bank, instead promising Israelis that it would still go ahead.

The Israeli leader has also told envoys in Washington to express his opposition to the sale of F35 fighter jets to Abu Dhabi.

Such statements make clear that the Israelis have no intention of relinquishing their military dominance in the region by allowing an effective Arab military force to develop.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'