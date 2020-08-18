Surveying the videos and photos of the aftermath of the massive explosion at Beirut’s port, those familiar with the city are invariably struck by the scale of the destruction, so widespread that it prompted the Acting Administrator of USAID to comment that “throughout my career I have visited many disaster sites. I have never seen this level of destruction.”

As if Beirut had become a metaphor for Lebanon’s politics, amid crumbling infrastructure resulting from years of corruption, poor urban planning and neglect, much of the city’s history both literally and figuratively collapsed while the glimmering glass structures that symbolised Lebanon’s post-Civil War facade were shattered by the unstoppable force of the explosion.

While it is widely held in Lebanon that the foundations of the political system have been rotten for some time, the protest movement that began in October last year has gone a long way in exposing this rot to a wider audience.

Moreover, as the ramifications from last week’s devastating blast continue to reverberate, a new political era in Lebanon appears to be crystalising. The roots of this shift undoubtedly lay beyond the October 2019 protests. But if there were any doubt left that Lebanon’s political status quo is no longer tenable, the explosion and its aftermath seem to have provided the post-Ta’if era its final blow.

As it stands today, there remain more questions than answers regarding both the blast itself and Lebanon’s political future more generally.

Although the fact that the explosion was ultimately caused by carelessly stored ammonium nitrate is clear enough, amid a crisis of trust, doubt continues to swirl around official narratives, exacerbated by rejections of international oversight of the investigation into the blast by the highest authorities in Lebanon to persistent anecdotal reports of jet’s swirling in the skies above Beirut just prior to the explosion, and claims of ‘sabotage’ by a former Interior Minister from Saad Hariri’s Future Movement.

On the political front, the ostensibly independent government led by Hassan Diab has resigned, opening the door to another potential months-long round of negotiations to settle on a new cabinet.

On the surface, it may appear as though history is repeating itself. However, amid a revived and significantly angrier protest movement, increased international pressure on Lebanon’s traditional political players and the political, social and economic structural faults that have been amplified by the impact of the pandemic, it may yet turn out to be an instance of ‘appearances can be deceiving.’

Backed into a corner

Amid all this uncertainty however, there are two dynamics that are becoming increasingly clear.

First, there is a renewed effort, both internationally and domestically, to disempower Hezbollah politically and increase their isolation regionally.