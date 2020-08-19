Turkey has delivered medical equipment to Venezuela to help the crisis-stricken country to deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic as Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visited Caracas seeking to deepen bilateral ties.

Ankara has been one of the key backers of Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro, who has faced coup attempts and has overseen a six-year economic crisis in the once-prosperous OPEC nation but has so far withstood an 18-month effort by the United States to oust him through sanctions on the country's oil sector.

Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu visited Caracas to sign some agreements and mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"Neither sanctions, nor a blockade, nor any type of situation will prevent us from deepening our economic and commercial relationships," Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said in a state television broadcast after meeting with Cavusoglu.

“On the 70th anniversary of our diplomatic relations, we are in Venezuela to evaluate our cooperation and sign agreements,” Cavusoglu wrote on his Twitter account.

Arreaza thanked his counterpart, on behalf of President Nicolas Maduro and the Venezuelan people for Turkey's support in the fight against Covid-19 in Venezuela.

