US President Donald Trump has made comments on the latest agenda during a Fox News interview.

Trump said on Monday that Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a "world class chess player."

Trump also criticised presidential candidate Joe Biden about foreign policy on Monday, by calling Biden "mentally exhausted," during a Fox News interview.

Trump said he is "dealing with world class chess players" in these dialogues with world leaders, singling out Erdogan among the national leaders.

The White House said on Sunday Trump spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron, and said the leaders "agreed that Greece and Turkey must commit to dialogue, which is the only path to resolving their differences."

