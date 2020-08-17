Since the United Nations Security Council resolution 242 was adopted in 1967 in the aftermath of the Six-Day War, 'land for peace' has been the dominant framework for peace in the region.

The Israeli occupation of the Egyptian Sinai, the Palestinian territories and the Syrian Golan heights post-1967, were viewed mainly through the 'land for peace' initiative.

The formula was simple: Israel gives up occupying land in return for a workable and durable peace agreement with its neighbours.

Under the Trump administration, however, peace in the Middle East looks like it has shifted dramatically.

In nominating David Friedman, a devout Orthodox Jew and an outspoken financial and political backer of illegal Israeli settlements, Donald Trump set the stage.

It was a clear message to all: Friedman's nomination was an admission that the notion of 'land for peace', already in its twilight, was finally over.

Last week's announcement that there would be a normalisation of ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, with the enthusiastic backing of the Trump administration on the basis of 'peace for peace', arguably marks the death knell of Arab solidarity, even performatively, towards the Palestinians.

For decades, the strength of the Arab world has been the common negotiating front - in withholding recognition, it can get Israel to abide by particular international norms.

In breaking ranks, the UAE is signalling that there is now a race over which country can negotiate a better deal with Israel.

Arab states seem increasingly willing to explore a plurality of options when it comes to a relationship with Israel. The Palestinian question is no longer the prism through which they will conduct their relationship with Israel.

The notion of 'peace for peace' is a new formula that forgoes the need for Israel to give up land, but rather satisfying the immediate interest of the country with which it is negotiating.

For decades, there has been a clandestine relationship between not just the UAE and Israel, but also Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, amongst others, leading some to speculate that they could be the next dominos to fall into the pro-Israeli camp.

With a keen eye on establishing deeper economic ties, the UAE's assistant to the information ministry, Omar Ghobas, said, "We saw an opportunity to take a bold step, one with the potential to fashion a new regional paradigm and introduce a new way of thinking — pragmatic, practical and solution-oriented."