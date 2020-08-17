Libya has agreed with Turkey and Qatar to sign a tripartite deal for military cooperation to boost capabilities of the Libyan military.

The agreement was announced by Libya’s deputy defence minister Salah Al Namroush on Monday.

According to media office of the government-led Burkan Al Ghadab (Volcano of Rage) Operation, al Namroush said Turkey and Qatar will establish facilities in Libya for military training and consultancy.

He also added that as part of the deal, Turkey and Qatar will send consultants and military personnel to Libya.

Turkish and Qatari ministers emphasised that they support the political solution and the legitimate government, he added.

Earlier during the day, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar held a trilateral meeting with his Qatari counterpart Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah and Libyan premier Fayez al Sarraj in Tripoli.

Akar, accompanied by Chief of General Staff General Yasar Guler, visited the Libyan prime minister’s office for the meeting.

He also visited the Defense Security Cooperation and Training Assistance Advisory Command that was established as part of a memorandum of understanding between Turkey and Libya.

The Turkish defence minister also held another trilateral meeting with his Qatari counterpart and Libya's Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha.

Visit by Turkish, Qatari and German ministers

Turkey and Qatar's defence ministers and Germany's foreign minister have visited the Libyan capital Tripoli amid efforts to secure a ceasefire in the divided country.

The two defence ministers both arrived in Libya on Monday, where they share a common interest in maintaining stability.

Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar met his Qatari counterpart to discuss bilateral security cooperation as well as regional issues. In the meeting, Akar and Khalid bin Mohammed el Atiye stressed the strategic partnership between the two countries.

“We believe that we will achieve the wanted results by supporting our Libyan brothers in their just cause,” Akar said during his visit in the capital Tripoli.

'Deceptive calm'

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also arrived in the Libyan capital at the same time.