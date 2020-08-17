WORLD
3 MIN READ
Egypt moves dangerous materials from ports to avoid Beirut-like disaster
Egypt is moving to get rid of large quantities of abandoned and neglected and dangerous materials that were in its ports.
Egypt moves dangerous materials from ports to avoid Beirut-like disaster
Egypt's mediterranean city of Alexandria houses the country's biggest port. / Reuters
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
August 17, 2020

Egypt has started disposing of abandoned and dangerous materials from its ports after the massive explosion in Beirut's port this month.

Finance Minister Mohamed Mait on Sunday told parliament, "What happened in Beirut made us examine our own situation and we actually got rid of large quantities of abandoned and neglected and dangerous materials that were in the ports.

"There are materials that have been delivered to multiple ministries including oil and defence and interior, and by next December Egyptian ports will be completely cleaned."

New customs procedures at would also improve controls at ports, Mait said.

READ MORE: FBI team set to arrive in Lebanon to participate in Beirut blast probe

A few days after the Beirut explosion, Egypt's civil aviation ministry said it had ordered a review of materials at airports and the transfer of any hazardous goods to safe storage.

The August 4 blast in Beirut, caused by the detonation of more than 2,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored at its port, killed more than 170 people and wreaked destruction over swathes of the Lebanese capital.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE: UN launches $565 million appeal for Beirut blast victims

Calls for 'transparent, credible' Beirut blast probe

US envoy David Hale has called on Saturday for a "transparent and credible" probe into the monster blast at Beirut's port, as FBI investigators headed for Lebanon.

"We need to make sure there is a thorough and transparent, credible investigation," Hale said, while touring the blast site on the final day of a visit to the crisis-hit country.

"We can never go back to an era in which anything goes at the port or the borders of Lebanon," Hale, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, told reporters.

"Every state, every sovereign state, controls its ports and its borders thoroughly," he added.

"I imagine all Lebanese would like... not to have the anything goes atmosphere."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires