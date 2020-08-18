A temperature of 55.5 degrees Celsius recorded in California's Death Valley by the US National Weather Service is the hottest ever measured with modern instruments.

The reading was registered at 22:41 GMT on Sunday at the Furnace Creek Visitor Center in the Death Valley national park by an automated observation system, an electronic thermometer encased inside a box in the shade.

In 1913, a weather station half an hour's walk away recorded what officially remains the world record of 56.7 degrees Celsius.

But its validity has been disputed for a number of reasons: regional weather stations at the time didn't report an exceptional heatwave, and there were questions around the researcher's competence.

The next highest temperature was set in July 1931 in Kebili, Tunisia, at 55.0 degrees Celsius, but again, the accuracy of older instruments has been questioned.

In 2016 and 2017, weather stations in Mitribah, Kuwait and Turbat, Pakistan recorded temperatures of 54 degrees Celsius.

After evaluation by the World Meteorological Organisation both were downgraded by a few fractions of a degree.

The Geneva-based World Meteorological Organization said Monday it would start verifying the new US reading.

"This observed high temperature is considered preliminary and not yet official," said the US National Weather Service.

'On the fence'

Dan Berc, an official at the Las Vegas NWS office responsible for the site, told AFP that the sensor would be brought in for evaluation.

The investigation would take "at least a couple of months," he said, adding: "Growing up as a kid, I thought 130 degrees Fahrenheit [54.4 degrees Celsius] was a really cool record."

Validation isn't a formality, and long-held records have been thrown out after modern evaluation.

For decades, the heat record was officially the 58 degrees Celsius recorded in 1922 in El Azizia, now modern Libya.