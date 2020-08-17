A senior UN official has criticised Lebanese leadership's response to local and international calls for reform, which for some countries is a condition for aid.

Warnings by Western officials over the need for reforms in Lebanon had often been met with disappointing responses by the country's political leaders, a senior United Nations official said on Monday following this month's Beirut port explosion.

US and French officials visiting the city after the August 4 blast that killed 178 people said they had made clear they would not extend a financial lifeline to the country if its leaders did not tackle corruption and mismanagement.

READ MORE: The EU should do more to help restructure Lebanon’s political setup

READ MORE: Aid for Lebanon should come with no strings attached

Second wave

This comes amid a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in Lebanon after the deadly port blast.

Lebanon is facing a surge in coronavirus cases after a devastating blast at the Beirut port earlier this month killed scores and wounded thousands, prompting medical officials on Monday to call for a two-week lockdown to try to contain the pandemic.

READ MORE:Children in Beirut suffer from trauma after deadly blast

Virus numbers were expected to rise following the August 4 explosion of nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate stored at the port. Around 180 people were killed, more than 6,000 wounded and a quarter of a million left with homes unfit to live in. The blast overwhelmed the city's hospitals and also badly damaged two that had a key role in handling virus cases.

READ MORE: World Food Programme to send 50,000 tonnes of wheat flour to Beirut

On Monday, the Health Ministry registered 456 new cases and two deaths, a new daily record after Sunday's 439 virus cases and six fatalities. The new infections bring to 9,337 the total number of cases in the small country of just over 5 million. Lebanon has reported a total of 105 fatalities.