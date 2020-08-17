Is Emmanuel Macron really up to the job of saving Lebanon? His critics quickly point to his track record in Libya to answer that particular question as, already, he seems to have made a number of strange moves in the region recently.

When on the ground in Beirut he told a heckler that he was about to create a new political system there, which smacked of delusion at best or woeful ignorance at worst.

Within hours of him leaving Beirut the feel-good factor evaporated swiftly when reports of him holding meetings with President Michel Aoun's son-in-law, Gebran Bassil, emerged. That a world leader who wants to rebuild the politics of a country so ravaged by corruption feels compelled to go to the corrupt elite is a clear indication of Lebanon's dire situation.

Trying to draft a blueprint of a new government and going to Gebran Bassil with it is akin to accepting advice on dental health from a man with no teeth.

Bassil’s only real achievement in his brief political career is twofold: he is known as being one of the most corrupt political figures the country has; and has become rich through the same system which he entered in 2014, with the help of his father-in-law, who made little secret of the fact that he was hoping that Bassil could “inherit” the presidency from him in 2022. Not much chance of that now.

But Macron’s plan is simple. Wipe the slate clean and bring in a new government made up of genuine technocrats who have no political background to pave the way for early elections, which in turn, opens up the sluices for aid to flow to Lebanon.

In one sense, one could argue that it is not dissimilar to the ruse of Saad Hariri, who stepped down as prime minister soon after the protest movement took off in October last year.

Hariri's departure from government, along with a Christian far-right group which pulled its minister out of the cabinet at the same time, was a brazen move to jump off a boat which was rapidly taking water. It’s hardly a secret that Hariri will aim to come back as PM but under circumstances which favour his leanings towards a non-political cabinet made up of technocratic ministers.

And Hariri, who could forget, is of course close to Macron. So there is some cohesion there in the thinking.

But where Macron’s plan fails, is that it fails to engage with Iran or Hezbollah and so it’s hard to see how the Lebanese Shia movement will support it, when the fruits of its labour are not apparent.

Selling it to Hezbollah along the lines of “this will help Lebanon get back on its feet as aid will eventually flow” might not be enough, when sanctions against the group are increasing by the day from Washington.

If the new paradigm is based on the Iranian-backed group losing seats in a new government – and key seats – there will have to be other salient concessions elsewhere on the landscape, not necessarily even in Lebanon. Can Macron take on such a monumental task?

So far, the smartest thing to have done – to have involved the European Union as a political broker – he has shied away from, surprising some, given his grandiose vision of the 27-member bloc. And it is, after all, one of the more positive attributes Brussels claims to have – negotiating peace deals.

But this is Macron’s calling card. To give bold, inspiring, Blair-ite speeches about his vision for a ‘new Europe’ which in effect is a federalist, power hungry United States of Europe which will punch above its weight against Washington and even have its own army, but then fails to follow through by using its channels in Brussels at all.

How could the prestigious foreign affairs committee of MEPs in the European parliament not be engaged in the Lebanon process, for example?