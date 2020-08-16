Consistently leading in the polls, presidential candidate Joe Biden seems to be 6 percent ahead, even in the latest poll by Fox News channel, which is known to have a close relationship to President Donald Trump (Biden 48 percent, Trump 42 percent). This means Biden has a genuine chance at replacing Donald Trump in the White House

But Biden has caused a real stir in Turkey where in an earlier interview he gave to the New York Times, he literally called for toppling the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

But through elections, "not a coup" as he points out, which doesn't change the fact that it is foreign meddling in a country's domestic affairs.

The following remarks revealing Biden's foreign policy strategy are remarkable: "In my opinion, foreign policy is domestic policy, and domestic policy is foreign policy. They are deeply connected."

He stated that US security was directly dependent on having "the strongest possible network of partners and allies working with one another."

So, what could Biden's presidency mean for the relationship between him and Turkey?

In fact, Biden has known Turkey well since he was a senator. When he was vice president, he visited Turkey four times, in December 2011, November 2014, January 2016, and August 2016.

It is always good to remember that while President Obama's first term was exceptionally good for Turkey-US relations, his second term in office saw constant tension and crises.

Biden, in the interview this year, clearly expressed that the US should interfere in Turkey's domestic policy and supplement that by supporting 'the opposition' - as Washington has been involved in such activities in the past.

Frankly speaking, Biden believes in foreign intervention at any cost.

Biden emphasises that Turkey must be isolated in collaboration with US allies in the Eastern Mediterranean. One wonders whether he forgets that Turkey is a member of NATO when he refers to its own allies.

He also goes on to state that, "And the last thing I would’ve done is yielded to him with regard to the Kurds. The absolute last thing."

Biden ignores the fact that Turkey has been battling the PKK terrorist organisation which has taken the lives of tens of thousands Turkish civilians - but it is not fighting "the Kurds" as he clumsily puts it.

Apart from this, there have been other statements made by Joe Biden regarding the withdrawal of the nuclear arms at Incirlik Air Base (which is important to both the US and NATO), the imposition of sanctions on Turkey in relation to the S400 purchase, and the recognition of the so-called Armenian Genocide.

The Obama-Biden administration did not take any steps with regard to the extradition of FETO’s leader responsible for the attempted 2016 coup in Turkey; therefore, if Biden is elected, no progress can be expected in this matter.

In fact, his unfortunate statements regarding Turkey during his interview with the New York Times should not come as a surprise because Biden’s stance regarding Turkey has become increasingly more rigid over the past two years.