Thousands of demonstrators in Belarus have taken to the streets again to demand that the country's leader resign after a presidential vote they called fraudulent.

In response, the president declared that Russian leader Vladimir Putin has agreed to provide security assistance to restore order if Belarus requested it.

President Alexander Lukashenko spoke on Saturday evening several hours after a phone call with Putin as he struggled to counter the biggest challenge yet to his 26 years in power.

Saturday was the seventh consecutive day of large protests against the results of the country's August 9 presidential election in which election officials claimed the 65-year-old Lukashenko won a sixth term in a landslide.

Opposition supporters believe the election figures were manipulated and say protesters have been beaten mercilessly by police since the vote.

Harsh police crackdowns against the protesters, including the detention of some 7,000 people, have not quashed the most sustained anti-government movement since Lukashenko took power in 1994.

The demonstrators rallied on Saturday at the spot in the capital of Minsk where a protester died this week in clashes with police.

Some male protesters pulled off their shirts to show bruises they said came from police beatings. Others carried pictures of loved ones beaten so badly they could not attend the rally.

Protests over the political crisis were also held in the Czech Republic and in front of the Belarusian Embassy in Moscow.

Luksahenko did not specify what sort of assistance Russia would be willing to provide. But he said “when it comes to the military component, we have an agreement with the Russian Federation,” referring to a mutual support deal the two former Soviet republics signed back in the 1990s.

“These are the moments that fit this agreement,” he added.

Flawed election?

Both the European Union and the US government say the presidential election in Belarus was flawed.

Lukashenkov's main opponent in the vote, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, fled to Lithuania the day after the election, knowing that several previous presidential challengers have been jailed for years on charges that supporters say were trumped up. Other potential challengers, blocked by election officials from running, fled the country before the vote.

Suspicious death of protester

A funeral was held on Saturday for Alexander Taraikovsky, a 34-year-old protester who died on Monday in the capital of Minsk under disputed circumstances.

Belarusian police said he died when an explosive device he intended to throw at police blew up in his hand.

But his partner, Elena German, told The Associated Press that when she saw his body in a morgue on Friday, his hands showed no damage and he had a perforation in his chest that she believes is a bullet wound.