Israeli forces launched more air strikes against Hamas positions in Gaza and closed the fishing zone around the Palestinian enclave.

Earlier this week, the mains goods crossing of Karem Abu Slaem was also shut down, which means no goods is going and out of the enclave.

Over the past week Israeli forces have also been carrying out repeated night-time air strikes on targets it says are linked to Hamas, the political party that governs Gaza.

Meanwhile, Palestinian activists continue flying flaming kites and balloons above Israeli-occupied territory as part of ongoing anti-occupation protests along the Gaza border.

Some balloons have caused fires at locations in Israeli settlements.

Israel frequently organises air strikes on the border areas, where it claims the kites and balloons are being prepared.

READ MORE: Netanyahu talks of 'history' but Palestinians call UAE deal 'betrayal'

Total fishing ban