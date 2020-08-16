WORLD
Gaza suffocates as Israel escalates its aggression on the enclave
Over the past week Israeli forces have carried out repeated night-time strikes on targets linked to Hamas, the political party governing Gaza.
Smoke and flames rise after Israeli army war planes carried out air strikes over Khan Yunis, Gaza on August 16, 2020. / AFP
August 16, 2020

Israeli forces launched more air strikes against Hamas positions in Gaza and closed the fishing zone around the Palestinian enclave.

Earlier this week, the mains goods crossing of Karem Abu Slaem was also shut down, which means no goods is going and out of the enclave.

Over the past week Israeli forces have also been carrying out repeated night-time air strikes on targets it says are linked to Hamas, the political party that governs Gaza.

Meanwhile, Palestinian activists continue flying flaming kites and balloons above Israeli-occupied territory as part of ongoing anti-occupation protests along the Gaza border. 

Some balloons have caused fires at locations in Israeli settlements.

Israel frequently organises air strikes on the border areas, where it claims the kites and balloons are being prepared.

Total fishing ban

Israel also shut down Gaza's permitted coastal fishing zone following Saturday's air strikes.

Earlier this week, Israel has also closed its Kerem Abu Salem goods crossing with the Gaza Strip.

Karem Abu Salem is one of three main Gaza border crossings with Israel and Egypt, but it is where most goods pass through daily.

The Gaza Strip, which has been reeling under a crippling Israeli air, land and sea blockade since 2007, has seven border crossings linking it to the outside world.

Six are controlled by Israel, while the the Rafah crossing is controlled by Egypt, which keeps it tightly sealed since the ouster of former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi in a 2013 military coup.

SOURCE:AFP
