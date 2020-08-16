Heather Lieberman is betting that she will gain immunity from the coronavirus.

Sandra Rodriguez wants to work with scientists for the good of the community.

Both have signed up for clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccines in Florida, the new US epicentre of the global health crisis.

"I want to be part of history. I want to help," said Rodriguez, a 63-year-old teacher sitting in the offices of a clinical investigation centre north of Miami, as nurses prepare to inject her.

"I want to do a good thing and I know this is a good thing. So I'm all for it."

So-called phase three vaccine clinical trials – in which thousands of people take part in the final stages – are gaining traction in the Sunshine State.

With more than half a million cases and over 9,000 deaths, Florida ranks second in the United States in total cases behind California – making it an ideal place to carry out the trials.

That has led to a flurry of activity at the Research Centers of America (RCA), a private centre carrying out clinical trials in Hollywood, 40 kilometres north of Miami,

RCA is working with six potential vaccines against Covid-19. Two of them, made by Moderna and Pfizer, are in phase three trials.

Volunteers come in one after the other, by appointment. They are examined by a doctor, sign a document and receive their injection.

They could be getting an experimental vaccine or just a placebo, because a control group is needed to establish a baseline for comparisons.

They are then asked to wait a couple of hours before being sent home once the experts have determined there is no adverse reaction.

"Our experience have been good. We haven't had any issues in all the patients that we have vaccinated so far," said Nelia Sanchez-Crespo, a doctor and researcher at RCA.

Volunteers have "been pouring in," she told AFP.

"They're really eager. I've seen much more desire to participate in these particular trials because people really want something to be available sooner."

'It's worth trying'

That wish to see results, as well as the chance that they could gain immunity from the deadly disease, is what motivated the 28-year-old Lieberman.

"It's worth trying," she said as she waited at RCA.