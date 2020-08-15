WORLD
4 MIN READ
Pressure mounts on Belarus president to step down after 26-year rule
Tens of thousands have taken to the streets of Minsk and other cities over the past six days as opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and her supporters dispute incumbent president Alexander Lukashenko's claim to have won Sunday's election.
Pressure mounts on Belarus president to step down after 26-year rule
Demonstrators raise their hands during an opposition demonstration to protest against police violence and to reject the presidential election results near the Government House in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus on August 14, 2020. / Reuters
By Mazhar Ali
August 15, 2020

The last of three opposition leaders still in Belarus after trying to unseat Alexander Lukashenko in a disputed election have called on the West not to recognise him as president and said his 26-year rule was crumbling.

Maria Kolesnikova, who allied in the election with Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, said a spreading industrial strike after days of protests over alleged rigging of the election meant it was just a matter of time until Lukashenko left power.

"This is obviously one of the most important moments and turning points. Factory workers have been the pillar of the Lukashenko regime for the last 26 years," she told Reuters by video call from Minsk.

"It could happen today or in one month's time," she said of Lukashenko's exit. "This has never happened in our history before...We don't know how the elite will react."

READ MORE:EU foreign ministers agree on Belarus sanctions

Political challenge

Tens of thousands of people, joined by workers from state-owned industrial plants, took to the streets for a sixth consecutive day on Friday, mounting the most serious political challenge to Lukashenko's tight grip on power.

"It's crumbling in front of our very eyes," she said.

"The next step is (the reaction) of the political elite and security officials. As soon as they join the people and stop carrying out criminal orders, it will be clear the regime has fallen," Kolesnikova said.

On Friday, Tsikhanouskaya called for a vote recount from self-imposed exile in Lithuania and pressed for an investigation into allegations of election rigging.

"It's absolutely obvious the elections were falsified. They musn't recognise the results of the elections that were published today," she said, when asked how she wanted the West to respond.

RECOMMENDED

Tsikhanouskaya, a former English teacher, ran for president after her husband was jailed and barred from the ballot. Her supporters say she won, but official election results gave her 10 percent of the vote and said Lukashenko won by a landslide.

READ MORE: Belarus leader accuses Russia of meddling as early presidential vote begins

Political prisoners

Tsikhanouskaya joined forces with the wife of another man barred from the vote and with Kolesnikova, the campaign manager for a banker named Viktor Babariko who was arrested on charges his supporters said were trumped up.

Kolesnikova said she backed Tsikhanouskaya's programme. She called for the immediate release of people she described as political prisoners and said new elections should be held.

She said some security officials were beginning to back the protesters, and that she hoped others would follow suit soon.

"The sooner they do that, the more peaceful the transfer of power will be and the faster Lukashenko will leave for his pension."

Lukashenko is dubbed Europe’s last dictator.

During his 26-years in power, he has violently cracked down on any opposition towards his autocratic rule. 

Thousands have been arrested and many without charge.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires