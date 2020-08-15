Turkey has condemned interventionist comments that US Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden had made in a video released in December, accusing him of meddling the country's internal affairs.

Biden's comments to New York Times editors resurfaced in a video that made him the most popular topic on Twitter in Turkey, where Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has governed for 17 years and has good relations with US President Donald Trump.

In the video, the former US vice president said that "we should be doing is taking a very different approach to Erdogan now, making it clear that we support opposition leadership."

Washington should embolden Turkish opposition leaders "to be able to take on and defeat Erdogan. Not by a coup, not by a coup, but by the electoral process," Biden added.

His last remarks was seen as a reference to the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey by the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation – whose leader lives exile in the US, despite years of Turkish requests to extradite him.

Biden's comments "reflect games towards Turkey"

In response, Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said the comments "reflect games and an interventionist approach towards Turkey" and are inconsistent with current diplomatic relations.