At least five people are dead and over 100 injured in three days of street clashes following President Alassane Ouattara's decision to seek a third term.

Outtara's election announcement sparked fury among his critics, as he can only run a third time by arguing that a constitutional change entitles him to reset the clock.

On Friday, security sources said six were killed in the violence, but Security Minister Vagondo Diomande later said the protests have caused "five deaths with 104 injured".

Ten police officers and two gendarmes were among the injured, he added, calling for "return to calm throughout the national territory".

Protests set to continue

Opponents say the move violates a constitutional two-term limit and jeopardises the tenuous stability achieved since Ouattara's first election win in 2010 sparked a brief civil war.

On Friday, the remnants of tyre barricades smouldered in the opposition stronghold of Bonoua, as residents gathered in the rubble of the town's police station that was torched by protesters the previous day after one of them was shot dead.

A column of police reinforcements arrived in Bonoua on Thursday night after the crowd clashed with police who used tear gas and live bullets, witnesses said.

"We're going to march until October. Tomorrow we will keep on marching," said local youth leader Frederik N’Ta N'Chou, to cheers from the crowd. "We don't have weapons but we have stones."