Anniversaries, especially around Independence Day, hugely convey a warm feeling of achievement. In India, we paraded a huge icon of leaders, from Gandhi to Nehru to Gaffar Khan, and sensed the eloquence of the national movement. But today, as you think back about it, a shadow hangs over the regime. The Covid virus and the crisis it has created, has forced us to think more fundamentally. The predictable celebration of India as the world’s biggest democracy carries little resonance. Ironically, our majoritarian democracy has emptied out the spirit of democracy as we proceed to slow authoritarianism, when the crisis now looks deeper and calls for more fundamental analysis.

We have to begin with the paradox. Our national movement was plural. It was a move to rescue to the West as much as an effort to overthrow the British. The pluralism of the national movement faded before the nation state. Ironically, the nation state emerged from two of the greatest genocides in history - the Bengal Famine which claimed 3.5 million people, and the Partition which claimed over a million lives. The State that emerged became a national security State over seven decades, merging internal and external security. India has over one million troops for internal order and control, apart from having one of the largest armies of the world.

The tragedy of India begins when the idea of the nation state, replete with concepts and uniform, swallows up the pluralism and confusion of democracy. When democracy as an electoral system became a majoritarian, authoritarianism acquired a new legitimacy. Patriotism was inventing majoritarian rhetoric, and the minorities and margins became perpetually suspect. Dissent, which once marked Indian democracy is now read as an insult to patriotism. The national security State has erased a vibrancy of civil society, which was one of the hallmarks of democracy. What India did was to impoverish democracy to a formal electoral system, ignoring its cultural roots in pluralism and diversity.

The first major casualty at the level of living concepts was the idea of citizenship. Citizenship, which once signaled hospitality, a sense of homecoming, a ritual of everydayness which women and children in particular valued, has been emasculated. It was amputated layer by layer.

Firstly, the Citizenship Amendment Act, an attempt to panopticise Assam, constricted the idea of the refugee. After Bangladesh, the refugee had a home in India. Today, the officialdom wants citizenship as a certified act of residence. The even greater tragedy began when the Covid crisis revealed this regime’s indifference to the informal economy and the migrant. Eighty percent of India obtains its livelihood from this sector, but people in it are still waiting to be regularised. Beyond being voting fodder, they have little sense of dignity.