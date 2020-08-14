Russia has announced the safe return of 32 of its citizens after Belarus detained them saying they were mercenaries sent to destabilise the country ahead of Sunday's presidential election.

Russia's Prosecutor-General's Office said in a statement that "32 Russian citizens who were earlier detained in Belarus crossed the border and are now in Russia."

It added that one other man, who has dual Belarusian citizenship, remained there.

The statement came after Belarus announced in late July ahead of August 9 presidential polls that it had detained 33 Russians at a health resort outside Minsk.

The Belarusian security service, the KGB, said they were fighters for the shadowy Wagner private army, reportedly funded by a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Its recruits are believed to act in numerous foreign conflicts including in Syria and Ukraine.

Russia denies interference in polls

The Belarusian KGB initially said the men were sent to destabilise Belarus ahead of polls. A senior official said they were suspected of preparing a terrorist attack.

Belarus later changed its account, saying the men were facing a charge of making preparations for mass disorder, a criminal charge.

It suggested they acted along with detained Belarusian opponents of President Alexander Lukashenko including the husband of the main opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.