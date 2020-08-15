The US Postal Service has sent letters to most states warning that millions of ballots cast by mail for November's presidential election may not arrive in time to be counted.

The letters, dated July 29 and delivered to election officials in 46 states and in Washington DC, said that even if voters meet their state deadlines, the Postal Service could not guarantee delivery in time, the Washington Post said on Friday.

They warn that "certain deadlines for requesting and casting mail-in ballots are incongruous with the Postal Service's delivery standards," according to several letters posted on the USPS website following an information request by the newspaper.

"This mismatch creates a risk that ballots requested near the deadline under state law will not be returned by mail in time to be counted under your laws as we understand them."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic there are likely to be an unprecedented number of postal votes in what is set to be a very contentious election.

Facing an uphill battle to retain the White House, President Donald Trump has launched a battle against mail-in voting, which he fears would favour Democratic rival Joe Biden.

READ MORE:Trump blocks postal service fund to stop mail-in votes

"Attempts to undermine the election"

Former President Barack Obama has criticised Trump's "attempts to undermine the election," tweeting on Friday that the administration was "more concerned with suppressing the vote than suppressing a virus."

"If you're in a state where you have the option to vote early, do that now," he said on Twitter.

Trump openly acknowledged this week that restricting the US Postal Service, including depriving it of resources in the run-up to the election, would impact vote-by-mail efforts.

Clamping down on postal service

He installed Republican fundraiser Louis DeJoy, who previously ran a freight shipping firm, as postmaster general in early May.