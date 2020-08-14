Earlier this week, France announced it would “temporarily" increase its military presence in the Eastern Mediterranean in order to strengthen Greece's claim over the disputed maritime borders.

For regional experts, the move complicates the maritime conflict between the legitimate stakeholders — Turkey and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) — who share land borders with the eastern Mediterranean, giving them access to its natural resources.

For Ankara-based security expert Ali Bakeer, France's hostile stance against Turkey stems from the problems the country's president Emmanuel Macron is facing back home.

“Macron’s internal problems should stay internal and not exported to the region in the name of leadership. With this involvement, Paris is threatening the unity of EU and NATO, and empowering Russia’s role in the region,” Bakeer told TRT World.

While Macron spoke a militaristic language with regards to the eastern Mediterranean dispute, he underlined the importance of dialogue, a ‘greater consultation’, between Greece and Turkey, and welcomed the mediation efforts of Germany.

Analyst Bakeer said France’s "unreasonable" stance on the dispute first undermined Germany's arbitration, and then escalated the deteriorating ties between Greece and Turkey, which adds complications and increases the possibility of a military confrontation between the competing parties.

France's decision came after Turkey issued a NAVTEX (navigational telex) on August 10 as part of the country’s hydrocarbon surveying activities. Ankara announced that its ship, Oruc Reis, would begin conducting fresh seismic research in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey’s decision did not come out of the blue, in fact . it came after Greece sidelined Turkey's diplomatic overtures and signed a controversial delimitation deal with Egypt.

Prior to Athens gravitating towards Cairo, Turkey had already announced to postpone its activities in the region as a sign of 'goodwill' and to give Germany-led dialogue efforts a chance to succeed.