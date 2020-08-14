Around 100,000 Palestinians have made the UAE their home, with the overwhelming majority living in the country without citizenship rights.

In the aftermath of Abu Dhabi’s announcement of formal recognition of Israel, these Palestinians may find themselves in a precarious situation where they are unable to speak out against the deal without risking deportation.

These fears are rooted in two precedents; the expulsion of Palestinians from Kuwait following Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait in 1990 and the general atmosphere of repression of free speech that has intensified in the UAE in the past decade.

After the Gulf War ended with the capitulation of Saddam’s armies in the face of an American-led international force, the newly restored Kuwaiti government ordered the expulsion of 400,000 Palestinians because the PLO’s leader, Yasser Arafat, had sided with the Iraqis during the war.

Palestinian officials have reacted angrily to the UAE’s normalisation announcement, calling it a betrayal.

"The Palestinian leadership rejects what the United Arab Emirates has done and considers it a betrayal of...the Palestinian cause.” Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in response to the news.

Yet there is no indication yet that the UAE would do the same, at least not to all Palestinians, as was the case with Kuwait. Especially given that renegade Palestinians, such as Mohammed Dahlan, have served as key middle men to advance the UAE’s foreign policy agenda.

Nevertheless, the idea of mass expulsion of particular communities from a Gulf state is not anathema.

Speaking out