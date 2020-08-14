The President of the Federation of Western Thrace Turks in Europe Halit Habip Oglu has called Greek military operations in the Turkish majority villages in Western Thrace “a real scandal.”

“In which country can military units come to the streets in a settlement where civil citizens live and do armed training?” added Oglu.

Heavily armed Greek military commandos conducted a training exercise in a Turkish majority village of Glafki which is also known by its Turkish name as Gokcepina.

The operation was first reported by Ihsan Tahsin, the editor-in-chief of the Birlik (Union) daily, a local community media outlet.

Speaking to TRT World Melek Kirmaci Arik, the International Affairs Director of the Federation of Western Thrace Turks in Europe, confirmed the unusual operation which “frightened the Turks living in the village.”

Commandos with heavy military vehicles conducted the training exercises on August 12, using the village cemetery and streets.

The military, according to local sources, did not explain the purpose of the exercise, however. The muscle-flexing comes amidst a backdrop of increasing tensions between Turkey and Greece in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In a statement sent to TRT World by Kirmaci, it was also confirmed that another military operation was held in the majority Turkish village of Echinos known by the local indigenous community as Sahin.