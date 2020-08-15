India’s prime minister has said his country has done well in containing the coronavirus pandemic and announced $1.46 trillion in infrastructure projects to boost the sagging economy.

The key lesson India learned from the pandemic is to become self-reliant in manufacturing and developing itself as a key supply chain destination for international companies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

"The coronavirus epidemic is a big crisis, but it can’t stall India’s economic progress,’’ Modi said in a speech from New Delhi’s 17th century Mughal-era Red Fort to mark the 73rd anniversary of India's independence from British rule. He wore an orange and white turban with a long scarf around his neck.

He also said that three vaccines are in different phases of testing in India and mass production will begin as soon as scientists give the green light. Modi said that “detailed plans are in place for large-scale production” of a vaccine that will be made “available to every Indian”.

Third highest-hit country

India has confirmed more than 2.5 million virus cases, third behind the US and Brazil. Its death toll of over 49,000 is fourth in the world.

The celebrations were curtailed on Saturday because of the pandemic, with invitations going only to 4,000 guests instead of the usual 20,000, media reports said.

The International Monetary Fund projected a contraction of 4.5 percent for the Indian economy in 2020, a “historic low” but said the country is expected to bounce back in 2021.

