Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, and his elder brother, Prime Minister Mahinda, finally possess something for which they have always longed - absolute power.

Their Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party won the parliamentary election on August 5 with a near supermajority. It now commands 145 seats in the 225-member parliament.

A two-thirds majority, which Gotabaya can easily obtain by aligning with any of the smaller parties, will help the pair fulfill an election pledge to change the constitution.

What was it all for?

The Rajapaksa clan had long called for removing the Nineteen Amendment, which instituted a two-term limit on the president, strengthened the role of the prime minister’s office, and government institutions such as those overseeing human rights.

The victory of the SLPP reflects the frustrations of many Sri Lankans over the performance of the previous government, analysts say.

The Rajapaksa brothers have swept to power by appealing to Sinhalese Buddhists, who make up 70 percent of Sri Lanka’s 22 million population.

Both Gotabaya and Mahinda are known as hard taskmasters when it comes to dealing with defence and security issues. Their victory, however, has threatened to further alienate ethnic Tamil and Muslim minorities.

Gotabaya won the presidential race late last year on the back of the widely held perception that the previous government of Ranil Wickremesinghe had not done enough to stop the terrorist attacks that occurred in April.

Those attacks, in which 200 people were killed, have been blamed on the National Thowheed Jamath.

It was during the ten-year presidency of Mahinda between 2005 and 2015, that the Sri Lankan military scored a decisive victory against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), bringing an end to decades worth of civil war.

Gotabaya was his powerful defence secretary during the final years of war.