Thousands of protesters have been participating in peaceful demonstrations in Belarus over President Alexander Lukashenko's disputed re-election and an ensuing brutal police crackdown.

Protesters formed human chains and marched on Thursday in a show of solidarity with people injured in protests against an election many say was rigged to extend the rule of the country's authoritarian leader.

Lukashenko's opponents accuse him of rigging the election to defeat his main rival, popular opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who has left the ex-Soviet country for neighbouring Lithuania.

Protesters took to the streets across the country to contest the vote results but police used stun grenades, rubber bullets, tear gas, water cannon and, in at least one case, live fire to disperse protesters.

At least two people have died and hundreds have been wounded in the violence while nearly 7,000 have been arrested.

Lines of solidarity

In several areas of Minsk, large groups of women and some men formed long “lines of solidarity" on Thursday morning. More than 100 women carrying flowers and portraits of their loved ones detained during protests gathered in the southwestern part of the city, where police had shot rubber bullets at people chanting and clapping on balconies the night before.

“Belarusians have seen the villainous face of this government. I argued with my husband and voted for Lukashenko. And this is what I got in the end, I can't find my relatives in prisons,” said Valentina Chailytko, 49, whose husband and son were detained during protests on Sunday. Chailytko still can't find any information about their whereabouts.

For a while, all-female “lines of solidarity” stood unchallenged by police, which then dispersed some of them without violence.

READ MORE:Clashes, casualty on second night of post-election rallies in Belarus

Heavy violence on streets

Thousands of people have rallied across Belarus since Sunday, demanding a recount of the ballot that gave Lukashenko a landslide victory with 80 percent of the vote and his top opposition challenger only 10 percent.

Police moved aggressively to break up the protests with batons, stun grenades, tear gas and rubber bullets.

One protester died on Monday in Minsk, and scores were injured. Radio Liberty in Belarus reported that one more man died in a hospital in the city of Gomel, southeastern Belarus, after being detained by police.

The protests appeared to take a more peaceful turn on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Belarus opposition leader flees country amid crackdown on protests