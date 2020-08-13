Israel has attacked Hamas targets in Gaza and has halted fuel supplies to the enclave in the latest retaliation against fire bombs suspended from balloons that were released from the Palestinian territory.

Israeli warplanes and tanks struck overnight in the fourth military attack over the past week, causing no reported casualties, but leaving one unexploded missile inside a UN-run school's compound in Gaza's Shati refugee camp.

A Palestinian security official in Gaza said "an unexploded missile fired by an Israeli plane" had impacted inside the school area and that "explosives engineering teams are working to disarm it".

Adnan Abu Hasna, spokesman for UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinians, also said that the missile had come down in one of its schools, where children had just returned Sunday after a five-month suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We closed the school and are awaiting an investigation to the determine the facts and extent of the damage," he said.

An Israeli army spokeswoman said that the military was looking into the claim.

Israel's defence ministry said the fuel sanctions came "in light of the continued launching of incendiary balloons from the Strip toward the territory of the State of Israel and of the undermining of security stability".

Hamas is holding Israel responsible for the military escalation and a stifling blockade in Gaza.

“These aggressive policies aim to exacerbate the crises our people in Gaza are enduring, to paralyse their daily life and to disrupt the efforts of combating the coronavirus amid international and regional silence," Fawzi Barhoum, a spokesperson for the group, said in a statement.

Anti-balloon lasers