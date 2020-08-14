France has confirmed that two French citizens were among the 171 people killed in Beirut's massive port blast last week. Paris has stepped up its probe by handing it to investigating magistrates, according to prosecution sources.

The investigation has now been entrusted to two magistrates who can ultimately decide whether to press charges over the August 4 blast, a source in the office of the Paris prosecutor said.

Another source, who asked not to be named, said on Friday that two French citizens were now confirmed to have been killed in the explosion.

The death of one French victim – prominent Lebanon-based architect Jean-Marc Bonfils – had already been confirmed but the second victim has yet to be publicly identified.

French prosecutors on August 5 opened a probe into "involuntary injury" using their jurisdiction to investigate acts committed abroad when French people are among the victims.

Investigators and police from France have already been at the scene in Beirut for several days to reconstruct the chain of events that led to the explosion.

"Swift, independent investigation"

UN human rights experts demanded a swift, independent investigation into the catastrophic Beirut explosion, citing deep concern about irresponsibility and impunity in Lebanon.

The group also called on Thursday for a relatively-rare special debate at the United Nations Human Rights Council this September.

UN experts do not speak for the United Nations but report their findings to it.

Lebanon's President Aoun has rejected any international probe into the Beirut port blast, as demanded by protesters.

"We support calls for a prompt, impartial, credible and independent investigation based on human rights principles, to examine all claims, concerns and needs in relation to the explosion as well as the underlying human rights failures," some 38 UN experts said in a joint statement.

The investigation should have a broad mandate to probe "any systemic failures of the Lebanese authorities and institutions to protect human rights".

"We are deeply concerned about the level of irresponsibility and impunity surrounding human and environmental devastation on this scale," they said.

The investigation should protect the confidentiality of victims and witnesses, and its findings should be made public, the experts said.

READ MORE:Fury in Lebanon as officials admit knowing stockpile could blow up Beirut

State of emergency

Lebanon's parliament on Thursday approved a two-week state of emergency in Beirut, declared after last week's gigantic portside explosion, giving the army greater powers to suppress resurgent protests.

Top diplomats jetted in to show solidarity and contribute to the massive ongoing aid effort, but also to weigh in on political developments following a blast widely blamed on state corruption.