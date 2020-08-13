Obviously, no one knows whether US President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden will win this November’s presidential election — let alone how it will impact the Middle East.

Yet the Gulf monarchies are preparing for both a scenario where Trump wins re-election and one in which he loses to Biden, who currently enjoys a lead in the polls.

Some Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members see the possibility of either candidate winning as both positive and negative.

When it comes to Iran, some Gulf officials have been mostly pleased with Trump’s hawkish foreign policy. The president and those in his administration see eye-to-eye with the leadership of anti-Iranian GCC states regarding Tehran; arguably, there has never been a Secretary of State as fervently opposed to the Islamic Republic as Mike Pompeo, whose rhetoric on Iran sounds like that of a lobbyist in DC who is on the Saudi government’s payroll.

The Saudis realise that Trump bent over backwards to give Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) the benefit of the doubt following Jamal Khashoggi’s murder. The same treatment could not be expected from Biden, who slammed the Saudi kingdom as a “pariah” state last year and vowed to make Riyadh pay for the murder of the Washington Post columnist at the hands of Saudi agents purportedly taking orders from MBS.

Additionally, the lawsuit which Dr. Saad al Jabri filed earlier this month in the US District Court for the District of Columbia is set to further damage the Crown Prince’s image in Washington, particularly among Biden and his fellow Democrats along with elite figures within America’s foreign policy establishment.

Under Barack Obama’s leadership, Washington and Tehran’s partial thaw and the 2015 passage of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in which GCC states did not have any say, led to the Saudi, Emirati, and Bahraini governments becoming unsettled and angry.

Other events and policies fueled distrust of US leadership too. These included Obama’s handling of the Syrian crisis, condemnations of Bahrain and Egypt’s governments on human rights grounds, and rhetoric that was seen as pro-Arab Spring.

In sum, officials in Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, and Manama detested the previous administration’s perceived sympathy for Islamists and Iran, as well as its limited and selective support for democratic reforms in the wider Arab world.

Nonetheless, Trump has been all over the map as a president. Many of his foreign policy decisions have lacked coherence or any semblance of strategic thinking. As such, leaders in the GCC question his commitment to their sheikdoms’ security.

‘Maximum Pressure’ on Iran

If Trump’s presidency lasts until 2025, there is good reason to expect his “maximum pressure” campaign to continue. While GCC states like Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Bahrain favour the intensified US pressure on Iran, others such as Oman and Qatar have found it problematic from the standpoint of their own national interests in maintaining strong ties with both Washington and Tehran.

Regardless of the fact that each GCC member views Iran and Trump’s presidency differently, all six of these Arab states worry about “maximum pressure” spiraling out of control.

The five smaller GCC members lack any strategic depth, thus their leaders are fully aware of how disastrous it would be for their own security if a new war involving Iran breaks out in the Gulf. With Trump in the Oval Office, that is always a risk.