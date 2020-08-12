Turkey is affected by global capital movements as much as other countries during the Covid-19 pandemic period, the country's finance minister has said.

"Turkey will be one of the lesser affected countries by the recession," Berat Albayrak told in an interview with CNN Turk on Wednesday.

He also noted that Ankara has transformed its economic paradigm to production and export base.

"Turkey changed its economic model. The old model relied on high interest rates, low currency exchange rate and imports. That is no longer sustainable,” Albayrak said.

Fluctiations are under control

Albayrak stressed Turkey is managing fluctuations in a controlled manner.

Turkish lira lost around 22 percent of its value against the US dollar since the beginning of this year. The dollar/lira exchange rate hit an all-time high of around 7.37 last Thursday.

"What matters is not the level of the exchange rate, but whether it is competitive," Albayrak said.