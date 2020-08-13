Students in Turkey will start school on August 31 but remotely.

Turkey's science board met on Wednesday to discuss measures to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Students of school-going age in the country will begin distance learning from August 31, on the day schools were previously set to reopen for in-person classes, Education Minister Ziya Selcuk said after the meeting.

Selcuk said schools will start to reopen on September 21 in a gradual transition back into in-person education, delaying the reopening by three weeks after a rise in coronavirus cases.

Turkey has so far reported over 244,000 coronavirus cases and above 227,000 recoveries. The death toll stands at 5,891.

Ankara announced the initial closure of schools in mid-March after the emergence of the first coronavirus cases in Turkey.

