Istanbul airport has become the first worldwide to receive a new health accreditation from the Airports Council International (ACI) for adhering to health and travel safety measures.

"We congratulate Istanbul for being the first airport to be accredited through our new Airport Health Accreditation programme which demonstrates that they are focused on the health and welfare of travellers, staff, and the public," said ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira in a statement on Wednesday.

De Oliveira stressed that the airline industry had swiftly adapted to the new realities of the novel coronavirus pandemic, introducing new rules based on globally-consistent protocols.

"This will be crucial as our industry begins to restart and then prepare to sustain continuing operations, providing to passengers and employees high globally-recognised standards on health and hygiene, which will help to restore public confidence in air travel."

International standards

The Airport Health Accreditation program assists airports by assessing new health measures and procedures introduced as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.