TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Greece deprives children of education by closing minority schools: Turkey
Shuttering minority schools is part of Greece's “assimilation and oppression” policy that it continues to follow for decades against the Turkish minority in Western Thrace, Turkey's foreign ministry said.
Greece deprives children of education by closing minority schools: Turkey
Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hami Aksoy holds a press conference at the ministry in Ankara, Turkey. December 06, 2019. / AA
By Sara Hassan
August 12, 2020

Turkey has slammed Greece over systematically closing down Turkish minority schools in the country’s Western Thrace region, depriving the minority of the education of their choosing.

Athens' practice of "temporary suspension" of minority schools in Western Thrace – with a population of 150,000 Muslim Turkish minority – is part of Greece’s “assimilation and oppression” policy, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy.

Such oppressive policies “have been followed for decades against the Turkish minority in Western Thrace," read the statement.

READ MORE:Turkey slams burning of its flag in Greece over Hagia Sophia

Eight more schools shut

For 25 years, Greece has been systematically shutting down schools belonging to the Turkish minority on the pretext of austerity measures and insufficient enrollment, said the ministry.

RECOMMENDED

Telling how eight more schools belonging to the Turkish minority in Western Thrace were recently shuttered, Aksoy said over the last quarter-century the number of schools belonging to the Turkish minority was cut in half from 231 to 115.

"The European Union is watching the systematic violation of human rights in a member state," Aksoy added.

Underscoring that Athens’s policy violates the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne, Aksoy called on Greece to end its policy of using pretexts to violate the education rights of minority children and to instead reopen these schools.

Aksoy also expressed support to statements made by Turkish minority institutions and organisations in Western Thrace, urging the international community and human rights groups to recognise and press on the issue.

"Our initiatives with Greek authorities to solve the educational problems of the Western Thrace Turkish minority will be resolutely continued on the basis of reciprocity established by the Lausanne Peace Treaty," the statement added.

READ MORE: Turkey to issue exploration licences in eastern Mediterranean amid tensions

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
Dozens detained after anti-ICE sit-in at New York hotel
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance